1 dead, 2 injured following serious collision in Scugog

Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a serious head-on collision in Scugog Friday afternoon.

Police said the collision happened around 2:30 p.m., in the area of Island Road and Chandler Drive.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead on scene.

One male is seriously injured and has been taken to hospital. A second male has minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash, but the area is currently seeing its first significant snowfall of the season.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

Island Road is closed between Demara Road and Chandler Drive.

Serious head-on collision on Scugog Island Road, north of Demara, occurred at 2:30 p.m. Several persons injured. Please avoid this area. — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) November 9, 2018