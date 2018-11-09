1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after SUV crashes into Mississauga transit bus

Peel Regional Police say a 70-year-old man is dead and a 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after a SUV crashed into a MiWay bus in Mississauga early Friday morning.

Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters that officers and paramedics were called to Bloor Street at Tomken Road before 12:15 a.m. with reports of a collision.

Mooken said the woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was rushed to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. He said the male driver of the SUV died at the scene.

Also, an unconfirmed number of people on the bus at the time of the collision received minor injuries.

Major collision bureau and forensic identification investigators are looking into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

