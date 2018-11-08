Woman in life-threatening condition after getting struck by vehicle in Brampton, police say
A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Thursday evening.
Peel police said they responded to a call of a collision on Creditview Road and James Potter Road just after 5:50 p.m.
A female pedestrian was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.
Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. No other details were provided about the victim or the cause of the crash.
Police said the area will be closed while the major collision bureau investigates.
