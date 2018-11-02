Elderly woman struck, killed by vehicle in Brampton: police
An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
Emergency crews responded to a call at 7:37 a.m. Friday on Ray Lawson Boulevard between McLaughlin Road and Windmill Boulevard.
Peel Paramedics said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Peel Regional Police said they are unsure if the woman was crossing mid-block or at a controlled intersection.
Authorities said the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police said the area was dark and the road was wet at the time of the crash.
The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.
