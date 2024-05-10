Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Edmonton collision

A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
The collision happened around 7:30 a.m., at the intersection of 33 Avenue and Parsons Road.
Police said a left-turning Mazda SUV struck a Honda motorcycle.
The man on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said the 63-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured.
Fire, EMS and police crews were at the scene Friday.
The intersection was closed to traffic on Friday morning but reopened before noon.
The EPS major collision investigations section is leading the investigation.
