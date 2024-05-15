Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatoon police issues 248 tickets during traffic enforcement program

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
The two-day police program took place at several places around Saskatoon, focused on catching impaired driving, distracted driving, seat-belt use, speeding, unlicensed driving/vehicle registration, and vehicle equipment regulations. View image in full screen
The two-day police program took place at several places around Saskatoon, focused on catching impaired driving, distracted driving, seat-belt use, speeding, unlicensed driving/vehicle registration, and vehicle equipment regulations. File / Global News
Saskatoon police issued 248 tickets during its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The two-day program took place at several places around Saskatoon, focused on catching impaired driving, distracted driving, seat-belt use, speeding, unlicensed driving/vehicle registration, and vehicle equipment regulations.

Police also issued 110 warning, six inspection tickets and three roadside alcohol and drug suspensions.

 

