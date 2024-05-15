Saskatoon police issues 248 tickets during traffic enforcement program

Saskatoon police issued 248 tickets during its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
The two-day program took place at several places around Saskatoon, focused on catching impaired driving, distracted driving, seat-belt use, speeding, unlicensed driving/vehicle registration, and vehicle equipment regulations.
Police also issued 110 warning, six inspection tickets and three roadside alcohol and drug suspensions.
