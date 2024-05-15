Saskatoon police issues 248 tickets during traffic enforcement program

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police issued 248 tickets during its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The two-day program took place at several places around Saskatoon, focused on catching impaired driving, distracted driving, seat-belt use, speeding, unlicensed driving/vehicle registration, and vehicle equipment regulations.

Police also issued 110 warning, six inspection tickets and three roadside alcohol and drug suspensions.