Single-vehicle crash causes traffic restrictions on Avenue C North in Saskatoon

A single-vehicle accident has resulted in traffic restrictions being put in place in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon police said restrictions are in place along Avenue C North from 45th Street northbound and on 51st Street with no access to the Idylwyld overpass.

Police said there were no injuries in the incident, but the cleanup is expected to take a few hours.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the semi involved in the incident was loaded with lumber.

Fire crews turned the vehicle off and dammed the diesel fuel leak.