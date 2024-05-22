Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Single-vehicle crash causes traffic restrictions on Avenue C North in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 9:46 am
1 min read
A single-vehicle collision has caused some traffic restrictions along Avenue C North Wednesday. View image in full screen
A single-vehicle collision has caused some traffic restrictions along Avenue C North Wednesday. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A single-vehicle accident has resulted in traffic restrictions being put in place in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon police said restrictions are in place along Avenue C North from 45th Street northbound and on 51st Street with no access to the Idylwyld overpass.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said there were no injuries in the incident, but the cleanup is expected to take a few hours.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Trending Now

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the semi involved in the incident was loaded with lumber.

Fire crews turned the vehicle off and dammed the diesel fuel leak.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices