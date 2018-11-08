Sherwood park schools to reopen, community centre remains closed after explosions

Schools in Sherwood Park that were closed for two days after two explosions rocked the Strathcona County Community Centre Tuesday evening will reopen Friday.

In a news release, the mayor said classes at area schools would resume Friday morning.

St Theresa School and Salisbury Composite High School were closed Wednesday and Thursday.

“As a school division, we realize that these past few days may have created some anxiety for our student population,” St Theresa School said in a letter.

“We will have counsellors and school psychologists onsite as we welcome the students back.”

Due to police-related investigative closures, parents driving their kids to school must use “the appropriate side/west area parent drop-off and avoid the front of the building.”

Extra-curricular activities at St Theresa will be cancelled until after the long weekend.

Mayor Rod Frank also said Festival Place would be open again on Friday.

While the Community Centre – which houses the library, Vicky’s Bistro, and county hall – has been turned back over to the county, the parkade is still secured by police, Frank said.

“Further investigation related to the explosions inside the parkade area is anticipated to take several days,” Frank said in an email Thursday evening. “As such, the timing of vehicle removal is still unknown.”

Anyone whose vehicle is in the parkade is asked to leave their name and contact information with county staff by calling 780-417-7100.

On Thursday afternoon, RCMP identified the suspect in the blasts as 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky. He was found by officers in a car in the parkade shortly after the first explosion. He had severe, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died, RCMP said, adding his injuries “were not related to police interaction.”

No other injuries were reported and no further suspects are being sought, RCMP said.

The mayor said a structural survey on the community complex has been done and plans are being made for any structural repairs and cleaning that may be needed.

“This will take some time and the Community Centre and County Hall will remain closed until this work is complete.”

Frank said the County Hall is expected to open late next week. He couldn’t offer a date or timeline for when the Community Centre building might reopen.

“Residents are encouraged to attend Remembrance Day services at Millennium Place rather than the County Hall cenotaph this year,” Frank added.

Updates would be posted on the county’s website, he said.

“I am continually inspired by the commitment and cooperative spirit of our employees, and our community. I would like to thank everyone for their hard work and patience as we work through these challenging times,” Frank said.

Rylee Johnson, a Salisbury student, said the last few days have been worrying.

“It’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not true and what to believe because we haven’t heard any definitive statements,” he said Thursday.

“It’s hard to study and keep positive thinking when there are all these rumours and speculation.

“What’s to say this won’t happen again?”

Caleb Hesse, another Salisbury student, has been spending time at Millennium Place since school has been closed.

“It’s a little scary. You don’t see stuff like this happening in Sherwood Park ever. A lot of this stuff — it just doesn’t happen. It’s a little worrying. It’s such a small town so you could know the people who got hurt and we were just worrying what’s going on.”