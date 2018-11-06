Halifax Transit bus driver ticketed for crash that sent woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries

The driver of a Halifax Transit bus has been issued a ticket after the bus she was driving struck a 52-year-old woman on Friday, sending the woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police provided the update to their investigation on Tuesday, saying that the 48-year-old woman has been issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Police say they are are unable to provide an update on the 52-year-old woman due to the private nature of her health.

The Halifax Regional, Municipality says they are conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

“The timeline for internal investigations varies for each situation,” said Nick Ritcey, a spokesperson for the municipality.

“In most cases, an operator involved in a collision will not return to regular duty until the internal investigation has concluded.”

Halifax Regional Police say the collision in the 600 block of Portland Street happened around 7:25 p.m., on Friday.

Police say the bus was travelling south when it struck the woman, who was in a marked crosswalk.

Portland Street was closed for a few hours but was quickly re-opened.