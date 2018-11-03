Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by bus in Dartmouth
A 52-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Halifax Transit bus in Dartmouth Friday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision in the 600 block of Portland Street happened around 7:25 p.m.
Police say the bus was travelling inbound when it struck the woman, who was in a marked crosswalk.
Portland Street was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.
Police are still investigating the cause and no charges have been laid.
