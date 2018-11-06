Peterborough man accused of exposing himself at bus terminal
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with an indecent act following an incident at the downtown bus terminal on Monday morning.
Peterborough police say around 8:45 a.m., transit security at the Simcoe Street bus terminal were informed that a man had exposed himself to another adult at the terminal.
An officer attended and investigated and later located a suspect in the area of George and Brock streets.
Ivan John Dawson, 26, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with committing an indecent act in a public place and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and appeared in court later the same day.
