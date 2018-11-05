Crime
November 5, 2018 11:35 am

Student brandishes knife in fight outside City of Kawartha Lakes high school

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A youth faces charges following a fight at a Lindsay-area high school on Nov. 1.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police
A youth is facing charges after a knife was brandished during a fight at a City of Kawartha Lakes high school last week.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police say around 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 1, a group of students was outside an unnamed high school in Lindsay when a fight broke out between two youth.

“It was alleged that a student attempted to kick, punch and stab another student with a knife,” Sgt. Dave Murtha stated Monday. “The short struggle ended without injuries.”

Police say on Saturday, the student who was allegedly responsible for the assault went to the police detachment. He was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a  weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The youth — whose age was not provided — was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 18.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the youth cannot be released.

