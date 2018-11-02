3rd suspect in auto theft turns herself in to City of Kawartha Lakes Police

A woman wanted on charges related to an auto theft has turned herself in to City of Kawartha Lakes Police.

Police were seeking a third suspect in connection to the alleged theft of a vehicle and licence plates which were found on Queen Street.

Two arrests were made on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police say a woman showed up at the police detachment in Lindsay and turned herself in on her outstanding charges.

Lyndsay Donna Howard, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay.

Jamie Edwin Boundy, 30, of Lindsay, and Katherine Rebecca Howard, 23, of Kinmount, are also charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000. Howard was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.