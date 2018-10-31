Kawartha Lakes police arrest 2 suspects, seek third in auto theft

Police in Lindsay have arrested two people and are seeking a third person following the alleged theft of a vehicle and licence plates.

On Wednesday morning, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service was notified of a suspicious vehicle parked on Queen Street in Lindsay.

“A witness reported seeing two women and one man running from the vehicle,” police stated.

An investigation determined that the vehicle and licence plates attached had been stolen in separate thefts. Officers located and arrested two suspects and are seeking a third suspect.

Jamie Edwin Boundy, 30, of Lindsay, and Katherine Rebecca Howard, 23, of Kinmount, are each charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000. Howard was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled for bail hearings in Lindsay court on Wednesday.

Police are seeking a third suspect, Lyndsay Donna Howard, 25, of Omemee for two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Lyndsay Donna Howard, is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit at www.khcs.ca.