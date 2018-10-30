Senior killed in crash north of Omemee

A man is dead following a single vehicle collision north of Omemee on Tuesday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the crash on Centreline Road near Cowan’s Bay around 12:45 p.m.

“An elderly male driver has been pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash,” stated Const. Jackie Hildenbrand.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

OPP have closed a section of Centreline Road between Shamrock Road and County Road 14 (Peace Road) as they conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.

UPDATE: COLLISION: Centreline Rd is now CLOSED between Shamrock Rd and County Rd 14 #Omemee – Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/dKaPt5FYIc — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) October 30, 2018

“Reopening time unknown,” police tweeted.

More to come.