October 30, 2018 2:19 pm
Updated: October 30, 2018 3:14 pm

Senior killed in crash north of Omemee

Greg Davis

One man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Centreline Road north of Omemee on Tuesday afternoon.

Harrison Perkins
A man is dead following a single vehicle collision north of Omemee on Tuesday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the crash on Centreline Road near Cowan’s Bay around 12:45 p.m.

“An elderly male driver has been pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash,” stated Const. Jackie Hildenbrand.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

OPP have closed a section of Centreline Road between Shamrock Road and County Road 14 (Peace Road) as they conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.

“Reopening time unknown,” police tweeted.

Centreline Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed for a collision.

Google Map

More to come.

