Fatal crash in Surrey closes westbound lanes of Hwy. 1

A fatal crash on Highway 1 in Surrey has closed the westbound lanes.

RCMP say a dump truck struck the median west of the 176th Street exit shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday and burst into flames.

They aren’t sure how many people were inside the truck at the time, but do say one person has been killed.

At the moment, all westbound traffic has to exit before 176th Street.