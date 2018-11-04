88th Avenue
November 4, 2018 9:11 am

RCMP investigating after overnight crash in Surrey kills 1, injures 3 others

By Reporter  CKNW

A fatal crash in Surrey has left one person dead.

Just after midnight on Nov. 4, RCMP responded to an incident in the 13-400 block of 88th Avenue.

Four people were reportedly in the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, while three others are in hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision team is investigating the cause of the crash.

