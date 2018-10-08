‘Students loved him’: Community mourns Surrey math teacher killed in fatal crash

The victim of Friday’s fatal crash in Surrey has been identified as a beloved school teacher.

Posts on social media have identified Suminder Singh as the man killed in the crash on 176 Street near 32nd Avenue.

He was driving an SUV when it slammed into the back of a tractor trailer. He died on scene.

Singh was a math teacher at Tamanawis Secondary School.

“The true testament to Suminder’s impact is that although I never witnessed him teach a single lesson (class), I knew all about his teaching,” teacher Harman Pandher said in a Facebook post.

“Suminder’s students loved him and he loved them — even more than mathematics — and they would often talk about what a positive influence he had on their lives.”

Friends have created a GoFundMe page that hopes to raise $10,000 to create a legacy award in his name.

A vigil will be held on Saturday at Tamanawis Secondary.

