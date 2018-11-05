Fleeing driver hits Halifax police officer in face with a rock

A Halifax Regional Police officer was struck in the face with a rock Sunday night by a driver fleeing a traffic stop.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. when the officer attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at the Windsor Street Exchange.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued to the area of Micmac Street.

The female officer conducting the stop pursued the driver on foot and was attempting to arrest the driver in a near by back yard when she was struck in the face with a rock.

The driver was able to escape but was located and arrested a short time later with the help of the K-9 unit.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle will appear in court Monday this morning.