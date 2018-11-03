Man, woman facing slew of theft, drug and firearm charges in Annapolis County

A man and woman in their 40s from Annapolis County are facing several theft, drug and firearm charges, after police received a report of scrap metal theft in South Williamston, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to the theft along Highway 201 on Thursday around 11 a.m.

Police say the suspects fled the scene and drove to a home on Nictaux Road, where they were arrested soon after.

Officers searched the suspects’ vehicle, where they say stolen scrap metal, methamphetamine and unsafely stored firearms were recovered.

Police also located other stolen property related to a previous theft of a personal ID, laptops and a computer tablet.

More methamphetamine, firearms and stolen property was found in the home on Nictaux Road, according to police.

Daniel Roger Jodoin, 42, and Shannon Corrinee Lee Jodoin, 46, are each facing the following charges:

One count of theft under $5,000

Two counts of possession of stolen property

Six counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Twelve counts of failure to comply with an undertaking/recognizance

Two counts of break and enter

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and hydromorphone)

Four counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order

Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Nov. 29.

Police say they expect to lay additional charges.