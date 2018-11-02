Top three things to do the weekend of November 3

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

A brand new month brings a whole new batch of ‘can’t miss’ events. Check out what the first weekend of November has for you:

1. Buds who brunch

One of the best weekend pastimes has to be brunching with friends. Coffee, omelettes and great conversation — seriously, there is no better way to spend a Saturday or Sunday morning.

This Sunday, grab your besties and get ready for a brunch that gives back!

Drags Benny is a fundraising event for Pride Winnipeg and it takes place Nov. 4 at the Fairmont Winnipeg. Although Pride takes place in the spring, organizers said it’s important to support the movement year-round.

“It’s truly an artistic expression of someone’s emotions and it’s a way of transferring art into life,” Daniel Davyduke said.

Drags Benny kicks off at 11:30 a.m with canapes, followed by a three-course brunch and a signature drag-inspired cocktail.

Along with a great breakfast, guests can also expect Laila McQueen from RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as some of our city’s finest drag queens.

If you’ve never been to a drag show before — organizers say you are in for a treat!

Tickets for Drags Benny can be found here.

2. Wedding Wonderland

On Sunday afternoon, The MET will be taken over by lace, tulle and rhinestones for A Wedding & Fashion Affair.

WATCH: Wedding & Fashion Affair at the MET preview

It’s truly a one-stop-shop where you’ll find talented local wedding and event planners, makeup artists and hair stylists and of course — dresses of all shapes and styles!

It’s a chance to get inspired for your upcoming celebration and get a look at what’s new and trendy for the 2019 wedding season.

Live demonstrations, a fashion show, appetizers and champagne reception and more await you Nov. 4 at The MET.

For more glamorous details, click here.

3. No Stone Left Alone

Now technically this event isn’t on the weekend, it’s Mon. Nov 5., but since Mondays are sometimes part of long-weekends, and because veterans gave us so much, I’m going to give this event some attention — and you should too.

No Stone Left Alone is a movement that takes place in communities all across Canada where students place poppies on the headstones of veterans to acknowledge the sacrifices they made for our country.

WATCH: Students say thank you to Canadian veterans

Peter Martin is organizing the NSLA event at the Transcona Cemetery and said there’s more of an impact when students visit the grave sites of our fallen soldiers to say thank you as opposed to reading about veterans in books in class.

“Students today really care. I find with this generation, there is hope.”

Last year, over 8,000 students in over 100 cemeteries, honoured over 49,000 Canadian Armed Forces members.

There are several No Stone Left Alone events happening all around Manitoba. You can find the one closest to you here.

Have a great weekend everyone!