Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ends concert at Madison Square Garden due to health issue

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Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ended his concert after 90 minutes on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday during his Forever Tour.

The 64-year-old singer apologized to the crowd, saying, “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m going to figure something out, OK, don’t [fear].”

“Just hang onto it, I’m going to figure out how to reschedule,” he added. “I’m going to have to cool it for a night.”

🚨Bon Jovi Forever Tour Update July 23, 2026 Jon telling fans to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled MSG show WE BELIEVE IN YOU JON Thank you for still taking the stage tonight and giving your all Video Credit: Michele Bloom#BonJovi pic.twitter.com/iic7EvhOu6 — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) July 24, 2026

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In a statement, the You Give Love A Bad Name singer’s rep told Global News, “Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending.”

“As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly,” the rep added.

Bon Jovi began touring earlier this month for the Forever Tour, four years after having surgery for a strained vocal cord.

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He spoke about the injury in the four-part docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, in 2024.

“One of my vocal cords was literally atrophied,” he said in the docuseries. “Your vocal cords are supposed to look parallel, or let’s pretend that they are as thick as a thumb —one of mine was as thick as a thumb and the other one was as thick as a pinky. So, the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well.”

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In June, Bon Jovi told People that he is “fully recovered,” adding, “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

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The Livin’ On A Prayer singer said that his bandmates stuck by his side as he retrained his voice.

“They never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire. The sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole ‘nother level,” Bon Jovi said. “They said, ‘No, we’re with you.’ Every day of every rehearsal they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened.”

Bon Jovi isn’t the only singer who has had to walk off stage mid-show due to a health issue this summer.

Last month, Lionel Richie postponed two shows following advice from his doctors after he suffered a health scare on stage in Minnesota.

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The United Center shared a statement on Facebook, saying, “Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows.”

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“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon,” the statement added.

The announcement came after Richie’s show in St. Paul, Minn., during which he told the crowd he was feeling dizzy, then performed his hit Dancing on the Ceiling while seated onstage.

“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” he told the crowd.

“Now I want you to know that that is the first time in the history of Dancing on the Ceiling I’ve done it sitting down,” he continued. “That’s a bad sign. That’s a bad sign, y’all.”

After performing Three Times a Lady at the piano, he went on to announce an intermission 55 minutes into his performance, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.