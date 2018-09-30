Paul McCartney
Love me do: Paul McCartney crashes Winnipeg couple’s wedding photos

Paul McCartney crashed the wedding photos of a Winnipeg couple last week.

A Winnipeg couple got the surprise of a lifetime when none other than Paul McCartney came riding through their wedding photos.

Laurie Dixon of MADIX Photography was snapping the pictures on Saturday afternoon on Waterfront Drive when the former Beatle, along with his bodyguards, came cycling by.

The couple shook hands with the rock legend and posed for photos before he carried on.

Paul McCartney crashes the wedding photos of a Winnipeg couple Saturday.

McCartney performed in front a packed house at Bell MTS Place on Friday night.

Paul McCartney chats with a Winnipeg couple.

