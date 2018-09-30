Love me do: Paul McCartney crashes Winnipeg couple’s wedding photos

A Winnipeg couple got the surprise of a lifetime when none other than Paul McCartney came riding through their wedding photos.

Laurie Dixon of MADIX Photography was snapping the pictures on Saturday afternoon on Waterfront Drive when the former Beatle, along with his bodyguards, came cycling by.

The couple shook hands with the rock legend and posed for photos before he carried on.

McCartney performed in front a packed house at Bell MTS Place on Friday night.

