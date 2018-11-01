Funeral to be held Friday for Fredericton homicide victim Candace Stevens

A funeral will be held on Friday for a woman whose body was found in a rural area near Miramichi, N.B., over the weekend.

Friends of Candace Rose Stevens, 31, are sharing memories of their friend, whose death is so far a mystery.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP investigating after discovery of human remains in Upper Derby

Stevens graduated from the Majestany Institute and worked as a aesthetician at Sorella Spa in downtown Fredericton.

She leaves behind a young daughter.

“She loved making people beautiful, and her eyes lit up at the end result every time,” said Tyson Wilson, whose mother was a friend of Stevens.

“She loved kids, and I will always remember her as my mom’s coolest, funniest and most full-of-life friend.”

Stevens’ remains were found in Upper Derby, N.B., near Miramichi on Oct. 27. Police are treating her death as a homicide.

Many are still struggling to come to grips with losing a lifelong friend.

READ MORE: Police investigating homicide of Fredericton woman found along dirt road

“She was the strongest person I knew. Every friendship she had was unique. I was proud to be called her ‘little homie,’ which is what she called the ones she loved the most,” said Tyson.

Very few details have been released by Fredericton police, and the investigation into her homicide continues.