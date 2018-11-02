Camillien-Houde reopens to traffic — for now

The reopening of Camillien-Houde Way to commuter traffic drew instant and positive reactions.

“Yes! I am very happy!” one driver told Global News.

“I’m relieved,” said another. “We’re saving a lot on traffic and we’re enjoying the mountain.”

Camillien-Houde Way has reopened to commuter traffic. And that, fog and wet streets didn't keep the cyclists away this morning. Though it didn't seem to take commuters long to get word the road had reopened. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Hu7mEDeYBw — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 1, 2018

On Thursday, Montreal ended a five-month pilot project aimed at curbing traffic on Mount Royal. The controversial project was panned for being poorly implemented and for its lack of regard for public opinion.

The road closed as a response to the 2017 death of cyclist Clément Ouimet. But after the closure even some cyclists I spoke with weren't happy with how the implementation occurred. Cars would drive through anyway, and some said the new pattern wasn't much safer. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/2QWeuLCWxW — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 1, 2018

“Over the course of time, it was poorly enforced,” said Adithya Lakshminarayanan, a McGill University student cyclist who uses the mountain to train.

“Vehicles just flouted the rule and went through. Often, that put cyclists in danger.”

Plateau Borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez told reporters yesterday that the closure was safe (zero accidents in five months vs. 140 accidents over 10 years) and allowed Montrealers to reconnect with nature. The question is: will the street close again? @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/RvgspPSGym — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 1, 2018

City officials have defended the project, arguing that it allowed residents to reconnect with nature, curbed traffic and made the mountain safer than it had been previously.

Though the road is open for now, the closure may continue in future, as more consultations are scheduled for Nov. 8.

