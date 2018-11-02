Camillien-Houde
Camillien-Houde reopens to traffic — for now

Camillien-Houde Way is once again open for all types of traffic.

The reopening of Camillien-Houde Way to commuter traffic drew instant and positive reactions.

“Yes! I am very happy!” one driver told Global News.

“I’m relieved,” said another. “We’re saving a lot on traffic and we’re enjoying the mountain.”

On Thursday, Montreal ended a five-month pilot project aimed at curbing traffic on Mount Royal. The controversial project was panned for being poorly implemented and for its lack of regard for public opinion.

“Over the course of time, it was poorly enforced,” said Adithya Lakshminarayanan, a McGill University student cyclist who uses the mountain to train.

“Vehicles just flouted the rule and went through. Often, that put cyclists in danger.”

City officials have defended the project, arguing that it allowed residents to reconnect with nature, curbed traffic and made the mountain safer than it had been previously.

Though the road is open for now, the closure may continue in future, as more consultations are scheduled for Nov. 8.

