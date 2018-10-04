Hundreds of cyclists honour memory of Clément Ouimet on 1-year anniversary

Hundreds of cyclist gathered at the bottom of Mont Royal on Thursday for the one-year anniversary of the death of the late Clément Ouimet.

The event held on the exact day of Ouimet’s death had organizers say kind words in memory of the 18-year-old.

The crowd clad in bright race outfits and some with flowers in hand, held a moment of silence which had many remove their helmets.

“Were here to support the family and support the friends basically we are all here like a big family,” Ouimet’s childhood friend Laurent Bélanger said.

The procession road up Camillien-Houde Way, the road which Bélanger said was beloved by Ouimet.

That same road took Ouimet’s life when an SUV made an illegal U-turn while he was speeding down the Mount Royal.

The procession held a second moment of silence at the Ghost bike memorial where the accident happened.

That accident, many argue, was the catalyst for the city’s five-month pilot project which closed through traffic on Mount Royal.

“I don’t think he wanted to be the ambassador but he no other choice, ” Bélanger said.

Marc-Antoine Desjardins, the organizer of the anniversary event, believes the pilot project has done well.

Desjardins says Camillien-Houde Way is safer ever since June when the project was implemented.

With the project coming to an end on Oct. 31, Desjardins hopes a more permanent solution will be put in place.

There is nothing wrong with having car transiting in the winter time until spring,” Desjardins said.

“We have to be realistic about that too, but it’s a park — it shouldn’t be used as a freeway.”

Montrealers will have their say at the public consultations on Nov. 8.

