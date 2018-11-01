Thornton woman charged with impaired driving on Halloween night: Nottawasaga OPP

A woman from Thornton, Ont., has been charged after allegedly driving while impaired on Halloween, police say.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, officers received a report on Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. that a vehicle had driven off the road and into a ditch along County Road 13 just north of Highway 89 in Adjala-Tosorontio Township.

Police say officers located a 2018 black Honda in the west ditch of the road.

Officers say a woman at the scene told police she was the owner of the vehicle.

According to police, there were no injuries as a result of the incident, and there was very little damage to the vehicle.

Police say officers observed that the driver was allegedly impaired by alcohol, and she was placed under arrest.

Police say 27-year-old Elizabeth Wiggins from Thornton has been charged with driving while impaired and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Officers say Wiggins’ licence was suspended for 90 days, and she is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.