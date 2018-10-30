Woman hospitalized, in serious condition after collision in Barrie Tuesday

Police are investigating after a collision in Barrie sent one woman to hospital with serious injuries.
On Tuesday just before 4 p.m., according to Barrie police, officers received a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Edgehill Drive and Ferndale Drive area.
READ MORE: Man charged after single vehicle collision in Essa Township
Officers say as a result of the collision, a 52-year-old woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, Edgehill Drive between Ferndale Drive and Jages Drive will be closed for approximately two hours while officers investigate.
Officers are asking residents to avoid the area.
WATCH: 2 killed in northern Ontario crash identified as Calgarians
-More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.