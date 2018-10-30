Woman hospitalized, in serious condition after collision in Barrie Tuesday

Police are investigating after a collision in Barrie sent one woman to hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday just before 4 p.m., according to Barrie police, officers received a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Edgehill Drive and Ferndale Drive area.

Officers say as a result of the collision, a 52-year-old woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, Edgehill Drive between Ferndale Drive and Jages Drive will be closed for approximately two hours while officers investigate.

Officers are asking residents to avoid the area.

