Man charged after single vehicle collision in Essa Township

A man from Angus has been charged after a single vehicle collision in Essa Township, police say.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Monday just before 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a single vehicle collision on the 5th Line, just south of the 20th Sideroad in Essa Township.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, entered a ditch and struck a tree.

According to police, the driver fled the scene of the collision, leaving behind a seriously injured male passenger.

READ MORE: Police investigating after teen stabbed in Bradford West Gwillimbury

Police say the driver, a 33-year-old man from Angus, was located and transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Officers say the passenger, also a 33-year-old man from Angus, suffered life-altering injuries as a result of the collision.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Toronto by air ambulance.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood causing bodily harm, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm.

Police say the driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.