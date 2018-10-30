Police investigating after teen stabbed in Bradford West Gwillimbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teen was stabbed in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday, officers were called to a local hospital where a 17-year-old teenager was being treated for a stab wound.

Officers say an investigation revealed the teen had been stabbed during an altercation on Saturday, outside a home in the Bradford West Gwillimbury area.

READ MORE: Man in custody after altercation at Georgian Mall sends teen to hospital

Police say there have been no arrests in connection with the incident.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).