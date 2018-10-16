Man in custody after altercation at Georgian Mall sends teen to hospital
Police say one man is in custody and a teenager is in hospital following a stabbing in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Monday, just after 4 p.m., officers were called to the east-side upper-level parking lot of the Georgian Mall on Bayfield Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.
Police say a 17-year-old boy sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation. Officers say he was transported to hospital before police arrived on scene.
According to police, following an investigation, a 20-year-old man from Barrie was arrested and has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.
Police say he is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday for a bail hearing.
