November 1, 2018 6:19 am
Updated: November 1, 2018 7:06 am

Woman, child killed after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A woman and a child are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Nov. 1, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old male driver is in custody for impaired driving after a 31-year-old woman and a two-year-old child were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mavis Road and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Peel paramedics said the woman and child were pronounced dead at the scene. The third occupant of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the 18-year-old male, who was the driver of the second vehicle and taken to hospital for treatment, is expected to face multiple charges.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision but police said speed and impairment are believed to be factors.

The area is currently closed for the police investigation.

