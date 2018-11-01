Woman, child killed after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old male driver is in custody for impaired driving after a 31-year-old woman and a two-year-old child were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mavis Road and Burnhamthorpe Road.

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after fatal 2-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 in Aurora: OPP

Peel paramedics said the woman and child were pronounced dead at the scene. The third occupant of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the 18-year-old male, who was the driver of the second vehicle and taken to hospital for treatment, is expected to face multiple charges.

READ MORE: Convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo who killed 4, set for parole hearing on Nov. 7

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision but police said speed and impairment are believed to be factors.

The area is currently closed for the police investigation.