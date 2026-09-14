Quebec doctor convicted of assault, counselling an offence

A doctor in Quebec has been found guilty of two counts of assault and one count of counselling a person to commit an offence that was not committed.
Quebec Court Judge Frédéric Bénard found that Sanjeev Sirpal asked his then-girlfriend to create a false diary entry suggesting that she’d witnessed one of his patients wearing a Nazi symbol and making a racist remark in a Montreal-area waiting room.
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Bénard told a courtroom in Laval, Que., that Sirpal had urged the woman to fabricate the story to discredit the patient, who had made a complaint against him to the province’s doctor’s college.
The judge also concluded that Sirpal assaulted his ex-girlfriend in August and December 2020, but acquitted him of dangerous driving and of attempting to obstruct the course of justice.
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Bénard said Sirpal and the complainant presented opposing versions of the events, but he found the woman’s version to be credible.
The case returns to court for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 15.
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