Police make arrest in Oakville avocado theft

Halton Police have made an arrest in connection with the theft of a tractor-trailer in Oakville that was loaded with avocados.

READ MORE: Burlington taxi driver charged with sexual assault

Police say the trailer contained $60,000 worth of avocados when it was reported stolen from a trucking yard on Industry Street on Oct. 15.

The tractor was recovered in Etobicoke the following day, while the trailer was located in Scarborough last week.

However, the avocados have yet to be found.

READ MORE: Suspected stolen vehicles located in Burlington lead to 8 arrests

A 27-year-old Brampton man is now facing charges.

Well this is guacward. Halton Police have arrested a male in connection with the theft of a tractor-trailer containing $60,000 worth of avocados. The tractor trailer was recovered, but the avocados are still missing. Media release: https://t.co/uSPKQ5TFEY ^jh pic.twitter.com/UTxqPvNUiG — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) October 31, 2018

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, Detective Constable Jeremy Civiero at 905-825-4747 ext. 2248.