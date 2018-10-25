Canada
October 25, 2018

Suspected stolen vehicles located in Burlington lead to 8 arrests

By Reporter  900 CHML

Halton police have recovered two stolen vehicles in Burlington.

Stolen vehicles discovered in Burlington have led to the arrests of eight people.

Police say an officer located an Infiniti, reported stolen from Peel Region, in the parking lot of the Knights Inn on Plains Road East early Wednesday.

Three people in a room linked to the suspected stolen vehicle were arrested and police seized property believed to have been stolen from residential break and enters and thefts from vehicles in Halton and Peel Regions, police said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, five people were taken into custody after an officer discovered a Mazda CX-5, reported stolen out of Peel Region, was located in the rear parking lot of the Motel 6 on North Service Road in Burlington.

Investigators believe the five persons arrested were also responsible for breaking into cars throughout Halton and Peel Regions.

Global News