Halton police charge 5 in string of vehicle break-ins after Burlington bust

Halton police say they have arrested five people in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins across Halton and Peel region. They’ve also recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen.

READ MORE: ArcelorMittal Dofasco hiring 200 to help regenerate workforce

On Friday, an officer located a Mazda CX-5 in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on North Service Road in Burlington, which had been reported stolen in Peel Region.

When officers approached the room linked to the vehicle, a man and woman fled on foot.

Police say the woman was quickly arrested, while the man was taken into custody as he tried to jump in a Ford pickup truck driving through the lot.

Halton police say the driver of the truck tried to speed away, but she was stopped and arrested, along with two passengers.

Police say they seized a small quantity of crystal meth, stolen property and break-in tools after they searched the vehicles, room and suspects.

READ MORE: Man charged in Westdale prowler case

Three men, aged 20, 31 and 38, as well as two women, aged 20 and 27, are now facing numerous charges in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins throughout Halton and Peel regions.

Five charged and stolen auto recovered. Investigation revealed suspects were responsible for breaking into cars throughout Halton and Peel Regions. Media Release: https://t.co/IaHHYokjZa ^ao pic.twitter.com/4NxVWQBvWO — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) October 25, 2018