Two men arrested following armed robbery in Milton: Halton Police

Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Milton, police say.

Halton Police say shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, two masked men entered the Circle K Convenience store on Wilson Drive.

Once inside, police say one of the men brandished a large knife and ordered the employee to hand over cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets. After their request was fulfilled, the two suspects fled the scene.

However, police say the pair was later taken into custody while walking in the area of Main and Ontario streets. Police say stolen property was recovered from a backpack.

The K9 unit was also called in and police services dog Jax quickly located their discarded disguises behind a nearby school.

The accused, aged 18 and 22, are now facing robbery charges.