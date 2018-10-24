Man charged in Westdale prowler case

Hamilton police believe they’ve solved the case of the Westdale prowler.

Investigators say it’s too early to link all of the cases, but they believe one person is responsible for a recent increase in break-ins and three “prowler” calls in West Hamilton.

The incidents resulted in an increased police presence in neighbourhoods around the McMaster University campus.

The crime spree also prompted police, and the university, to issue safety messages urging the public to be vigilant about locking doors and securing windows.

In a few instances, women woke up to find a stranger in their bedroom.

Stephen Brady, 49, of Hamilton, is facing a string of charges including assault, two counts of break and enter, two counts of theft, possession of burglary tools and two counts of failing to comply with probation.