Man charged in Westdale prowler case

Hamilton police believe they’ve solved the case of the Westdale prowler.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigate more prowler calls in Westdale
Investigators say it’s too early to link all of the cases, but they believe one person is responsible for a recent increase in break-ins and three “prowler” calls in West Hamilton.
READ MORE: Another Westdale resident awoken by stranger in the house
The incidents resulted in an increased police presence in neighbourhoods around the McMaster University campus.
The crime spree also prompted police, and the university, to issue safety messages urging the public to be vigilant about locking doors and securing windows.
In a few instances, women woke up to find a stranger in their bedroom.
Stephen Brady, 49, of Hamilton, is facing a string of charges including assault, two counts of break and enter, two counts of theft, possession of burglary tools and two counts of failing to comply with probation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.