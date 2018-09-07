Another Westdale resident awoken by stranger in the house

Another Westdale resident has been awoken by a stranger in their home.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, police say a woman living on Cline Avenue North, was alseep with her boyfriend, when she was awoken by a creaking noise on the stairs.

The woman sat up to find a find a silhouette of a person standing in the bedroom doorway, who quickly took off down the stairs.

The man is described as white, five feet eight inches, with a thin build, who was wearing dark clothing.

Police also responded to two other calls in the past 48 hours involving possible trespassers in the same area.

Report suspicious activity to Hamilton Police at 905-546-4861, McMaster Security Dispatch at 905-525-9140 ext. 24281 or 911 for a crime in progress.

Hamilton Police continue increased presence in Westdale #HamOnt https://t.co/83BTaflVdV — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 7, 2018