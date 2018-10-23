Doug Ford government cancels funding for post-secondary campus expansions in Brampton, Milton, Markham

The Doug Ford government has announced it will cancel more than $300 million in funding for planned university and college campus expansions in Brampton, Milton and Markham, citing a large multi-billion-dollar provincial budget deficit.

“Through our government’s independent commission of inquiry, we now know that Ontario faces a $15 billion deficit, about two and half times the estimate provided by the previous administration,” a written statement from Training, Colleges and Universities Minister Merrilee Fullerton read Tuesday evening.

“As a result, the Ministry is no longer in the position to fund the following projects given the province’s new fiscal restraints.”

Fullerton said the decision will “help make government more effective and efficient.”

York University, in partnership with Seneca College, was set to open a campus in Markham. In Milton, Wilfrid Laurier University in partnership with Conestoga College was set to establish a campus in Milton. Lastly, Ryerson University in partnership with Sheridan College was set to open a campus in Brampton.

Stephanie Rea, a spokesperson for Fullerton, told Global News in a statement Tuesday evening that $125 million was allocated for York, $90 million for Wilfrid Laurier and $90 million for Ryerson. She accused the previous Liberal government, which approved the projects, of hiding the costs from the public.

“In an election year, they made empty promises to Ontarians for programs and projects they knew they could not afford leading to a $15 billion deficit,” Rea wrote.

York University President Rhonda Lenton and Seneca College President David Agnew said their institutions learned about the “unexpected” announcement late Tuesday afternoon, saying the Markham project has been in development for years.

“York and Seneca’s joint bid was approved by the provincial government in May 2015 in recognition of the increasing demand for high-quality post-secondary education and workplace-based learning opportunities in York Region, one of the fastest growing major urban areas in Ontario,” they wrote.

“Given our combined view of the importance of this campus for the economic future of the Region and for the students who are seeking access to new higher education options close to home, we are committed to working with all involved to determine if there is a path forward that will still meet the post-secondary education needs of York Region and its residents.”

Meanwhile, Rea said ministry staff are working to determine if there are “termination or reasonable wind-down costs.” She said the government might be open to hearing plans for going ahead with the new campuses, so long as it’s done without the provincial financial commitments.

“Our government would be willing to consider a business case for how these projects may proceed in the absence of provincial capital funding,” Rea wrote.

