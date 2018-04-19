Ryerson University Brampton campus expected to open by 2022

Toronto’s Ryerson University expects to open what it calls an innovation hub and campus north of the city in Brampton by 2022.

A site for the school was named on Thursday. The provincial government announced a $90-million contribution to the project.

Officials expect the campus to attract 2,000 students within five to 10 years.

Academic offerings, delivered in partnership with Sheridan College, will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Mohamed Lachemi, president and vice-chancellor of Ryerson, said the school’s expansion would provide needed university programming to a quickly growing, diverse region.

“We are looking forward to working with Sheridan to provide students in the region with innovative academic programs that offer the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to succeed and thrive in the modern economy,” he stated in a media release.

In addition to course offerings, the campus will offer innovation and collaboration facilities and a national centre for cybersecurity.

In September, Brampton city council voted to invest $150 million in the project.

The campus will be located in downtown Brampton, less than a kilometre away from the Brampton GO Station, at the southeast corner of Church Street West and Mill Street North.