Burlington taxi driver charged with sexual assault

A taxi driver in Burlington has been charged with sexual assault.

Halton Police say on the evening of July 27, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man at her apartment on Claridge Road.

Police say the victim had met the accused while he was working as a taxi driver.

According to police, the man initially introduced himself as “Bernie,” and then said that his name was actually “Martin.”

The investigation led to the arrest of 75-year-old Don Williams.

He has been released from custody with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit; Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Const. Mark Werner at 905-465-8947.

Following a lengthy investigation into a July 2018 sexual assault that occurred in #BurlON, members of our Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit have charged Donald WILLIAMS (75) of Burlington with one count of sexual assault. Media release: https://t.co/RtOqSsAhH8 ^jh pic.twitter.com/5W2ZAGLWfE — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) October 31, 2018