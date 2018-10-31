Burlington taxi driver charged with sexual assault
A taxi driver in Burlington has been charged with sexual assault.
READ MORE: Halton Police investigate alleged sex assault in Burlington
Halton Police say on the evening of July 27, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man at her apartment on Claridge Road.
Police say the victim had met the accused while he was working as a taxi driver.
According to police, the man initially introduced himself as “Bernie,” and then said that his name was actually “Martin.”
READ MORE: Suspected stolen vehicles located in Burlington lead to 8 arrests
The investigation led to the arrest of 75-year-old Don Williams.
He has been released from custody with a future court date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit; Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Const. Mark Werner at 905-465-8947.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.