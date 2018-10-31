Canada
October 31, 2018 11:33 am
Updated: October 31, 2018 11:43 am

Burlington taxi driver charged with sexual assault

By Reporter  900 CHML

Halton police have laid sexual assault charges against a taxi driver in Burlington.

Halton Region Police
A A

A taxi driver in Burlington has been charged with sexual assault.

READ MORE: Halton Police investigate alleged sex assault in Burlington

Halton Police say on the evening of July 27, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man at her apartment on Claridge Road.

Police say the victim had met the accused while he was working as a taxi driver.

According to police, the man initially introduced himself as “Bernie,” and then said that his name was actually “Martin.”

READ MORE: Suspected stolen vehicles located in Burlington lead to 8 arrests

The investigation led to the arrest of 75-year-old Don Williams.

He has been released from custody with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit; Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Const. Mark Werner at 905-465-8947.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington Crime
claridge
Halton
halton police
HamOnt
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News