Ottawa police seek to identify theft, fraud suspects

Ottawa Police are investigating an alleged theft and fraud that occurred earlier this month and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

Police say that on Oct. 7, two suspects broke into a vehicle near Senio Avenue in Carleton Heights.

READ MORE: Mechanicsville homicide investigation: Ottawa police seek to identify woman

The suspects allegedly stole a wallet containing a CIBC credit card and a debit card which were later used at various stores in the city.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned male in his 20s and clean shaven. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark jeans and a polo shirt with “England” printed in the front.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned male also in his 20s and clean shaven. He was wearing light pants and dark hoodie at the time.

READ MORE: Man’s death in Mechanicsville investigated as homicide: Ottawa police

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Ottawa Police’s break and enter unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2655. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).