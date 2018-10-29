Man’s death in Mechanicsville investigated as homicide: Ottawa police

A man’s death on Carruthers Avenue in Mechanicsville early on Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide, the Ottawa Police Service says.

Officers were called to 100 block of Carruthers, west of downtown Ottawa, just before 4 a.m., an Ottawa police spokesperson confirmed.

Const. Amy Gagnon said she could not confirm the victim’s age, nor his cause of death.

The force’s major crimes unit is investigating the man’s death.

Gagnon said Carruthers Avenue remains closed to traffic between Scott Street and Lyndale Avenue.

Major Crime investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased at an address on the 100 block of Carruthers Ave. this am. Updates to follow. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 29, 2018