Ottawa police seek to ID man who allegedly ‘sucker-punched,’ robbed cab driver

Ottawa police investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly took a cab to Vanier, “sucker-punched” the taxi driver and stole his money before fleeing.

The alleged attack and robbery occurred around 5:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 22 near Barrette Street, east of downtown Ottawa, police said in a news release on Friday.

The incident left the cab driver with minor injuries, Ottawa police said.

Police are not disclosing the amount of money allegedly stolen by the man, who they believe to be between 20 and 25 years old.

Investigators describe the suspect as being five feet six inches tall and 180 pounds, with short, brown hair.

Police say the man called for the taxi to pick him up along the 400 block of Rideau Street downtown. His destination, Barrette Street, is wedged in between Charlevoix Street and Marier Avenue, one block south of Beechwood Avenue.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

