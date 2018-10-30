Mechanicsville homicide investigation: Ottawa police seek to identify woman

Ottawa police are appealing to the public to help them identify a woman they want to speak to about the early Monday morning shooting that left a 23-year-old Toronto man dead.

The police force released two pictures of the woman on Tuesday afternoon, nearly 36 hours after officers found Guled Ahmed’s lifeless body off Carruthers Avenue in Mechanicsville, west of downtown Ottawa.

The major crimes unit is investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide. Police released Ahmed’s name to the public earlier on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Carruthers Avenue, between Scott Street and Lyndale Avenue, just before 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

The incident proved to be the first of three shootings that would occur over the next 24 hours.

It also marked Ottawa’s 15th homicide in 2018, a police spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the Carruthers Avenue homicide investigation to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493 or the major crime tip line at 613-236-1222 ext. 5477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.