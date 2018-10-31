One of two N.S. brothers arrested after incident at New Brunswick border crossing to face U.S. immigration hearing

A 22-year-old man remains in custody in the United States in connection with Friday’s incident at the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, while his 21-year-old brother has been charged with obstruction by Canadian authorities.

Damien Roy, 22, the older brother of Bailey Roy, 21, is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, Maine.

Bailey Roy, 21, appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday to face the obstruction charge. He was remanded and will reappear in court Thursday morning.

The brothers, both from Halifax, were arrested after a security incident in which a suspicious vehicle was stopped in the area between the Canada and U.S. border crossings at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the two men inside the vehicle refused to communicate with Canada Border Services Agency officials or police. The incident caused traffic on both sides of the border to be disrupted.

The brothers were arrested about seven hours later and the vehicle was seized.

An ICE official told Global News that Damien Roy did not have valid entry documents when he was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday — a requirement for anyone entering the U.S. — and will soon appear before a U.S. immigration judge.

John Mohan, the public affairs officer for ICE in the New England Region, said the agency is not able to comment as while the case is pending.

Global News has confirmed that the two brothers are the same men who were the focus of a search-and-rescue operation when they went missing in October 2015.

The search was called off but police eventually located the two men while dealing with another matter.

Repeated attempts to contact Corey Roy, the father of both men, were not returned. However, he did confirm to CBC on Tuesday that Damien had been arrested in the U.S.

