Man injured at OPG Nanticoke Solar Farms
An accident at the OPG Nanticoke Solar Farms has sent a 26-year-old man to hospital.
Police say the man was hit in the head by a falling piece of equipment from a wind turbine at the facility on Rainham Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.
