Man injured at OPG Nanticoke Solar Farms

A 26-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, after he was hit in the head by a falling piece of equipment from a wind turbine.

An accident at the OPG Nanticoke Solar Farms has sent a 26-year-old man to hospital.

Police say the man was hit in the head by a falling piece of equipment from a wind turbine at the facility on Rainham Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

