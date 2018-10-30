Man injured at OPG Nanticoke Solar Farms

An accident at the OPG Nanticoke Solar Farms has sent a 26-year-old man to hospital.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating bomb threat at Bishop Ryan high school

Police say the man was hit in the head by a falling piece of equipment from a wind turbine at the facility on Rainham Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Final person sentenced in Hamilton’s Craigslist sex abuse case

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.