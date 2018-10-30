Hamilton police investigating second threat at Bishop Ryan high school

For the second day in a row, classes at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton have been disrupted and students evacuated due to a threat.

Hamilton police were contacted at around 11 a.m. regarding a threat that was received by phone.

The police force is currently on scene at the school, and students are being evacuated.

HPS is investigating a threat at Bishop Ryan. HPS is on scene and students are being evacuated. More details to follow. #HamOnt @HWCDSB — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 30, 2018

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the source of a threat that prompted a lengthy lockdown on Monday.

It started just after 8 a.m. when school officials reported receiving two phone calls from what sounded like a male.

Bishop Ryan CSS is currently in lockdown after a threat similar to yesterday's was made against the school. Students are being evacuated to Our Lady of the Assumption. @HamiltonPolice is on scene. Parents/caregivers are asked to stay away from the school. — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) October 30, 2018

“There was a threat to bring a weapon to the school and harm students and teachers,” Hamilton Police Superintendent Will Mason said Monday.

Some students were diverted from the school in the morning and waited to be picked up by parents and caregivers at Our Lady Assumption school.

Others had to remain inside the school while police conducted a room by room sweep.

By 12:30 p.m., police established that there was no validity to the threat and the lockdown was lifted.

With files from Sara Cain