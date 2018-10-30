Final person sentenced in Hamilton’s Craigslist sex abuse case

A 38-year-old man who pleaded guilty to sexual interference involving his best friend’s stepdaughter, after she had been advertised online, has been sentenced in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating second threat at Bishop Ryan high school

The accused was sentenced to seven years on Tuesday, but with credit for time served, he will only spend an additional three years, four months behind bars.

He had previously pleaded guilty to sexual interference and was found guilty of making child pornography.

The accused is the fifth and final person to be sentenced in the so-called “Craigslist case,” which involving the sexual abuse of a seven-year-old girl in April 2016. The incidents were videotaped.

READ MORE: Hamilton man gets 13-year sentence in Craigslist child sexual abuse case

The man cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity.